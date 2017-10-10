Fmr LLC Has $101.69 Million Position in Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,784 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.28% of Express Scripts Holding worth $101,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESRX. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express Scripts Holding during the second quarter worth $181,234,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 9,353.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,308,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,400 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Express Scripts Holding during the first quarter worth $80,978,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 12.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,068,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 13.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,192,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,014,000 after purchasing an additional 952,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESRX. BidaskClub cut shares of Express Scripts Holding from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Express Scripts Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS AG cut shares of Express Scripts Holding from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Express Scripts Holding in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Express Scripts Holding from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Express Scripts Holding currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.45.

Shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ ESRX) opened at 59.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61. Express Scripts Holding Company has a one year low of $57.80 and a one year high of $77.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Express Scripts Holding had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Woodrow A. Myers, Jr. sold 3,900 shares of Express Scripts Holding stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $249,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Everett Neville sold 1,163 shares of Express Scripts Holding stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $71,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $357,317 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Holding Company Profile

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

