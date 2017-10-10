FMC Corporation (FMC) PT Set at $85.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price objective on FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FMC. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on FMC Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of FMC Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of FMC Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded FMC Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FMC Corporation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.49.

Shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE FMC) opened at 90.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.32 and a beta of 1.61. FMC Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.77 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.36.

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. FMC Corporation had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $656.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Corporation will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. FMC Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.58%.

In other FMC Corporation news, VP Andrea E. Utecht sold 14,174 shares of FMC Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,057,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in FMC Corporation by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 244,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in FMC Corporation by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in FMC Corporation by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in FMC Corporation by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 327,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,924,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in FMC Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,667,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FMC Corporation

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

