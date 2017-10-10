Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Fluidigm Corporation worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluidigm Corporation by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fluidigm Corporation by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm Corporation in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fluidigm Corporation by 18.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fluidigm Corporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 56,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) opened at 4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54. Fluidigm Corporation has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $8.69. The firm’s market cap is $134.42 million.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. Fluidigm Corporation had a negative net margin of 74.05% and a negative return on equity of 121.04%. The business had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Fluidigm Corporation’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fluidigm Corporation will post ($2.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Mcphail purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,842 shares in the company, valued at $83,526. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,166,038 shares of company stock worth $13,811,083. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fluidigm Corporation

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures and markets technologies and life science tools focused on the exploration and analysis of single cells, as well as the industrial application of genomics, based upon the Company’s core microfluidics and mass cytometry technologies. The Company operates in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life science tools for the life science and Ag-Bio industries segment.

