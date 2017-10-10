Flinton Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (IT)

Flinton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE IT) opened at 123.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.57 and a beta of 1.07. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $130.02.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Gartner had a return on equity of 103.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $843.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post $3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,990.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robin B. Kranich sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $899,038.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,463.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,363 shares of company stock worth $2,775,387. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on IT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.56.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is an information technology research and advisory company. The Company works with clients to research, analyze and interpret the business of information technology (IT), supply chain and marketing within the context of their individual roles. It operates in three segments: Research, Consulting and Events.

