Flinton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (COO)

Flinton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:COO) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 2,849.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $613,991,000 after buying an additional 2,967,481 shares during the period. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 136.6% during the second quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $293,589,000 after buying an additional 708,028 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 35.7% during the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,441,000 after buying an additional 458,173 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 973.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 329,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,773,000 after buying an additional 298,363 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) during the second quarter worth approximately $71,050,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Remmell sold 9,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total transaction of $2,309,187.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,973.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total transaction of $974,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) opened at 236.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.54. Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.73 and a 52-week high of $256.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.91.

Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06. Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Cooper Companies, Inc. (The)’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies, Inc. will post $9.73 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc is a global medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc and CooperSurgical, Inc CooperVision offers soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of single-use, two-week and monthly contact lenses.

