Flinton Capital Management LLC Buys 2,312 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings during the second quarter worth $179,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 220.0% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings during the second quarter worth $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 11.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. alerts:

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a report on Monday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/flinton-capital-management-llc-buys-2312-shares-of-lincoln-electric-holdings-inc-leco.html.

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) opened at 93.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average of $89.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $97.97.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $626.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.28 million. Lincoln Electric Holdings had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post $3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

In other news, VP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $272,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding and The Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment primarily includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.