Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price target on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.11.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) opened at 28.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company’s market capitalization is $901.00 million.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post ($3.75) EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Yamo Deniz acquired 3,000 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,375 shares of company stock valued at $131,575. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $101,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 24.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 205.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis (OA), a type of degenerative arthritis. The Company’s lead product candidate, Zilretta, is a late-stage, injectable, extended-release, intra-articular (IA) investigational steroid.

