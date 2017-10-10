Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd (FLC) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.21

Media headlines about Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd (NYSE:FLC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.8680057893433 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd (FLC) traded up 0.51% on Tuesday, hitting $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 29,096 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $22.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Incorporated is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide its common shareholders with high current income. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The Fund may invest in unrated securities that the Fund’s investment advisor deems to be comparable in quality to rated issues in which the Fund is authorized to invest.

