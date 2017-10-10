FirstCash Inc (FCFS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) opened at 61.55 on Friday. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.96.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $416.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FirstCash will post $2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter worth $207,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 74.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter worth $221,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in FirstCash by 100.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter worth $227,000.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, formerly First Cash Financial Services, Inc, is an operator of retail-based pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. The Company’s primary business is the operation of full-service pawn stores, which make small pawn loans secured by personal property, such as consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods and musical instruments.

