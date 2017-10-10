First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (FCT) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 46.5846311461674 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (FCT) opened at 13.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $14.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund attempts to preserve capital. The Fund pursues these objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior floating rate loan interests (Senior Loans).

