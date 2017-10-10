First National Trust Co. Lowers Position in Southern Company (The) (SO)

First National Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern Company (The) were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Company (The) in the second quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Southern Company (The) by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Southern Company (The) by 38.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 23,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Southern Company (The) by 13.3% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 349,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 40,919 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Southern Company (The) by 24.1% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 178,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 34,630 shares during the period. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southern Company (SO) opened at 49.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $49.34. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 0.13.

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Southern Company (The) had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Company will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 75,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $3,703,847.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,338.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on shares of Southern Company (The) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.78 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern Company (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Southern Company (The) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. raised their price objective on shares of Southern Company (The) from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Southern Company (The) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Southern Company (The) Company Profile

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

