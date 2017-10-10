First Hawaiian (FHB) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about First Hawaiian (NYSE:FHB) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Hawaiian earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.0334609445366 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

First Hawaiian (FHB) opened at 29.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.47.

First Hawaiian (NYSE:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post $1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc, formerly BancWest Corporation, is a bank holding company. The Company owns First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, which includes the financial products and services it provides to consumers, small businesses and certain commercial customers; Commercial Banking, which includes its corporate banking, residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, deposit products and credit cards, and Treasury and Other, which includes its treasury business, which consists of corporate asset and liability management activities, including interest rate risk management.

