First BanCorp. (FBP) Stake Maintained by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC continued to hold its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,400 shares of the bank’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of First BanCorp. worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FBP shares. BidaskClub downgraded First BanCorp. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) opened at 5.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $144.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post $0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $56,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

