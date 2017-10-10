FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for SRT Marine Systems PLC (SRT)

SRT Marine Systems PLC (LON:SRT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective on the stock. FinnCap’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 84.05% from the company’s current price.

SRT Marine Systems PLC (LON:SRT) opened at 40.75 on Tuesday. SRT Marine Systems PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 29.56 and a 12 month high of GBX 57.44. The firm’s market cap is GBX 52.00 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.82.

SRT Marine Systems PLC Company Profile

SRT Marine Systems plc, formerly Software Radio Technology plc, is engaged in the marine technology business. The Company’s principal activity includes development and supply of automatic identification system (AIS)-based maritime domain awareness technologies, and derivative product and system solutions for use in a range of maritime applications from safety and security to fishery management and environment protection.

