Financial Survey: Intrepid Potash (IPI) versus Its Competitors

Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) is one of 28 public companies in the “Agricultural Chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Intrepid Potash to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Intrepid Potash and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrepid Potash 0 1 0 0 2.00 Intrepid Potash Competitors 176 729 883 31 2.42

Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.88%. As a group, “Agricultural Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 1.90%. Given Intrepid Potash’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intrepid Potash has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Intrepid Potash and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrepid Potash -30.56% -12.37% -8.86% Intrepid Potash Competitors -533.64% -14.43% -9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intrepid Potash and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Intrepid Potash $133.60 million -$86,000.00 -5.72 Intrepid Potash Competitors $3.75 billion $756.62 million 14.88

Intrepid Potash’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Intrepid Potash. Intrepid Potash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Intrepid Potash has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrepid Potash’s peers have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.3% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Agricultural Chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Agricultural Chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intrepid Potash peers beat Intrepid Potash on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc. is a producer of muriate of potash (potassium chloride or potash) and langbeinite (sulfate of potash magnesia) in the United States, which it markets and sells as Trio. The Company operates in the extraction, production and sale of potassium-related products. Its products are potash and Trio. It sells potash into three markets, including the agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells and an input to other industrial processes, and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement. Trio, which it mines from langbeinite ore, is its specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate and magnesium in a single particle and has low chloride. The Company also produces salt, magnesium chloride, metal recovery salts and brine containing salt and potassium from its mining processes. It produces potash from three solar evaporation solution mining facilities.

