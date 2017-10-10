Financial Contrast: Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) and The Competition

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE: DLPH) is one of 32 public companies in the “Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Delphi Automotive PLC to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Delphi Automotive PLC has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delphi Automotive PLC’s competitors have a beta of 1.40, indicating that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delphi Automotive PLC and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Delphi Automotive PLC $17.01 billion $3.06 billion 21.21 Delphi Automotive PLC Competitors $5.85 billion $698.05 million 15.58

Delphi Automotive PLC has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Delphi Automotive PLC is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Delphi Automotive PLC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of shares of all “Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Delphi Automotive PLC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Delphi Automotive PLC and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delphi Automotive PLC 1 3 14 0 2.72 Delphi Automotive PLC Competitors 143 884 1418 37 2.54

Delphi Automotive PLC presently has a consensus target price of $103.59, suggesting a potential upside of 3.46%. As a group, “Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts” companies have a potential downside of 0.31%. Given Delphi Automotive PLC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Delphi Automotive PLC is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Delphi Automotive PLC and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delphi Automotive PLC 7.51% 60.14% 14.35% Delphi Automotive PLC Competitors -95.27% 3.29% -1.03%

Dividends

Delphi Automotive PLC pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Delphi Automotive PLC pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 21.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Delphi Automotive PLC lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Delphi Automotive PLC beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Delphi Automotive PLC Company Profile

Delphi Automotive PLC is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic, powertrain and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and Safety. The Electrical/Electronic Architecture segment provides complete design of the vehicle’s electrical architecture, including connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, electrical centers and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Powertrain Systems segment offers products for engine management systems (EMS). The Electronics and Safety segment offers a range of electronic and safety equipment and software in the areas of controls, security, infotainment, communications and safety systems.

