Financial Comparison: Whiting USA Trust II (WHZ) vs. Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

Whiting USA Trust II (NYSE: WHZ) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Whiting USA Trust II alerts:

This table compares Whiting USA Trust II and Crescent Point Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting USA Trust II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crescent Point Energy $2.12 billion 1.99 $1.31 billion ($0.58) -13.33

Crescent Point Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Whiting USA Trust II.

Profitability

This table compares Whiting USA Trust II and Crescent Point Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting USA Trust II 91.31% 49.22% 49.22% Crescent Point Energy -13.80% 1.83% 1.08%

Dividends

Crescent Point Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Whiting USA Trust II does not pay a dividend. Crescent Point Energy pays out -51.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Whiting USA Trust II and Crescent Point Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting USA Trust II 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Point Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80

Crescent Point Energy has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 168.43%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Whiting USA Trust II.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats Whiting USA Trust II on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whiting USA Trust II Company Profile

Whiting USA Trust II (the Trust) is a statutory trust. Whiting Oil and Gas Corporation (Whiting Oil and Gas) is the Trustor, The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. is the Trustee and Wilmington Trust, National Association is the Delaware Trustee of the Trust. The Trust was created to acquire and hold a term net profits interest (NPI) for the benefit of the Trust unitholders pursuant to a conveyance from Whiting Oil and Gas to the Trust. The term NPI is an interest in certain of Whiting Oil and Gas’ properties located the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions (the underlying properties). As of December 31, 2015, these oil and gas properties included interests in approximately 1,310 gross (383.3 net) producing oil and gas wells. The Permian Basin region is a hydrocarbon producing provinces in the continental United States. The underlying properties in the Rocky Mountains region are located in Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota and Montana.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting USA Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting USA Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.