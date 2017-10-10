Financial Comparison: TransCanada Corporation (TRP) vs. Sunoco Logistics Partners (ETP)

TransCanada Corporation (NYSE: TRP) and Sunoco Logistics Partners (NYSE:ETP) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get TransCanada Corporation alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TransCanada Corporation and Sunoco Logistics Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransCanada Corporation 0 1 9 0 2.90 Sunoco Logistics Partners 0 2 12 0 2.86

TransCanada Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $66.29, indicating a potential upside of 34.56%. Sunoco Logistics Partners has a consensus target price of $27.42, indicating a potential upside of 49.49%. Given Sunoco Logistics Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunoco Logistics Partners is more favorable than TransCanada Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of TransCanada Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Sunoco Logistics Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Sunoco Logistics Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TransCanada Corporation has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunoco Logistics Partners has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TransCanada Corporation and Sunoco Logistics Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransCanada Corporation 8.16% 12.08% 3.04% Sunoco Logistics Partners 3.57% 4.67% 2.04%

Dividends

TransCanada Corporation pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Sunoco Logistics Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. TransCanada Corporation pays out 232.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sunoco Logistics Partners pays out 440.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TransCanada Corporation has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransCanada Corporation and Sunoco Logistics Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransCanada Corporation $11.40 billion 3.76 $5.38 billion $0.86 57.28 Sunoco Logistics Partners $25.53 billion 0.79 $4.81 billion $0.50 36.68

TransCanada Corporation has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sunoco Logistics Partners. Sunoco Logistics Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransCanada Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TransCanada Corporation beats Sunoco Logistics Partners on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransCanada Corporation Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of North American energy infrastructure, including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and natural gas storage facilities. Its segments include Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines and Energy. The Company operates in three businesses: Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines and Energy. The Natural Gas Pipelines and Liquids Pipelines segments principally consist of its respective natural gas and liquids pipelines in Canada, the United States and Mexico, as well as its regulated natural gas storage operations in the United States. The Energy segment includes its power operations and the non-regulated natural gas storage business in Canada. TransCanada PipeLines Limited (TCPL) is its principal operating subsidiary.

Sunoco Logistics Partners Company Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., formerly Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., owns and operates a logistics business. The Company is engaged in the transport, terminaling and storage of crude oil, refined products and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s segments include Crude Oil, Natural Gas Liquids and Refined Products. In addition to logistics services, it also owns acquisition and marketing assets. The Crude Oil segment provides transportation, terminaling and acquisition and marketing services to crude oil markets throughout the southwest, midwest and northeastern United States. The Natural Gas Liquids segment transports, stores, and executes acquisition and marketing activities utilizing a network of pipelines, storage and blending facilities, and strategic off-take locations that provide access to multiple NGL markets. The Refined Products segment provides transportation and terminaling services, using refined products pipelines and refined products marketing terminals.

Receive News & Ratings for TransCanada Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCanada Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.