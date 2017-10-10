Financial Comparison: AT&T (T) vs. Rogers Communication (RCI)

AT&T (NYSE: T) and Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AT&T and Rogers Communication’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T 8.12% 14.53% 4.43% Rogers Communication 7.42% 28.90% 5.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AT&T and Rogers Communication’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T $161.93 billion 1.45 $49.37 billion $2.12 18.07 Rogers Communication $11.46 billion 1.81 $4.23 billion $1.48 34.91

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than Rogers Communication. AT&T is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rogers Communication, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

AT&T pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Rogers Communication pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. AT&T pays out 92.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rogers Communication pays out 104.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rogers Communication has raised its dividend for 32 consecutive years. AT&T is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AT&T and Rogers Communication, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T 0 16 10 0 2.38 Rogers Communication 0 5 3 0 2.38

AT&T currently has a consensus target price of $44.10, indicating a potential upside of 15.14%. Rogers Communication has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.32%. Given AT&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AT&T is more favorable than Rogers Communication.

Risk and Volatility

AT&T has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rogers Communication has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.0% of AT&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Rogers Communication shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AT&T beats Rogers Communication on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide. It also owns and operates three regional TV sports networks, and retains non-controlling interests in another regional sports network and a network dedicated to game-related programming, as well as Internet interactive game playing. Its services and products include wireless communications, data/broadband and Internet services, digital video services, local and long-distance telephone services, telecommunications equipment, managed networking, and wholesale services. Its subsidiaries include AT&T Mobility and SKY Brasil Servicos Ltda.

Rogers Communication Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc. is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses. The Cable segment include cable telecommunications operations, including Internet, television and telephony (phone) services for Canadian consumers and businesses. The Business Solutions segment is engaged in network connectivity through its fiber network and data center assets to support a range of voice, data, networking, hosting, and cloud-based services for the enterprise, public sector and carrier wholesale markets. The Media segment has a portfolio of media properties, including sports media and entertainment, multi-platform shopping, digital media and publishing.

