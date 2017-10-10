Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.25 per share for the year. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FITB. Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Nomura increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ FITB) traded up 0.942% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.395. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,157 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.392 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.16 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 67% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $183,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,694.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Catawba Capital Management VA lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

