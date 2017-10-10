Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s (FSC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) in a report released on Friday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $4.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Securities upgraded Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.54.

Shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC) opened at 5.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. Fifth Street Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $5.91.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Fifth Street Finance Corp. had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. Analysts predict that Fifth Street Finance Corp. will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -288.46%.

In other news, CEO Bernard D. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,306.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,152,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,637,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 217,799 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,915,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 786,975 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,289,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Street Finance Corp.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company acts as a business development company (BDC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments, and capital appreciation from its equity investments.

