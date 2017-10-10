Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Grows Position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,973,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 552,637 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 2,719.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,686,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,392,942,000 after purchasing an additional 52,746,611 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 7,971.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 347,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 343,630 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.34.

In other news, SVP Benito Cachinero sold 10,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $867,417.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD) opened at 83.93 on Tuesday. E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $86.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average is $80.79.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. E I Du Pont De Nemours And had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co will post $3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.38%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/fiduciary-financial-services-of-the-southwest-inc-tx-grows-position-in-e-i-du-pont-de-nemours-and-co-dd.html.

About E I Du Pont De Nemours And

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.