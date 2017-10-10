Ferro Corporation (FOE) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.79

Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 194,656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Ferro Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Ferro Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.63 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35.

Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ferro Corporation had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ferro Corporation will post $1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferro Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,756,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,578,000 after purchasing an additional 53,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferro Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,361,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,057,000 after purchasing an additional 41,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ferro Corporation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,332,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,622,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferro Corporation by 124.5% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ferro Corporation by 88.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,960,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after purchasing an additional 922,893 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferro Corporation Company Profile

Ferro Corporation (Ferro) produces specialty materials that are sold to a range of manufacturers. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings; Performance Colors and Glass, and Pigments, Powders and Oxides. Its Performance Coatings segment includes Tile Coating Systems and Porcelain Enamel. Its manufacturers make products for various end-use markets.

