Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “In last three months, Ferrellgas Partners’ units have gained more than the industry it belongs to. The partnership is working to drive growth through organic initiatives and acquisitions. It is also focused on cost containment efforts, which are likely to partially offset the impact of erratic weather conditions. The company also benefits from its strong propane distribution network. The fiscal 2017 weather in Ferrellgas’ Partners service territories were 18% warmer than normal, which adversely impacted the financial performance. The persistent pricing pressure in the commodity market resulted in project delays and cancellations, adversely impacting partnership’s long-term growth prospects. Loss of a major customer account is also adversely impacting the performance of the partnership.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FGP. BidaskClub raised shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS AG reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $5.50) on shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.18.

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) opened at 4.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The firm’s market cap is $484.79 million.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $433.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 155,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. by 40.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 6.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. is engaged in the retail distribution of propane and related equipment sales, and midstream operations, which include crude oil logistics. The Company’s segments include propane and related equipment sales, midstream operations-crude oil logistics, and corporate and other. The propane and related equipment sales segment consists of the distribution of propane and related equipment and supplies.

