FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (FCB) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FCB) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FCB Financial Holdings were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,089,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,518,000 after buying an additional 262,969 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 24.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after buying an additional 144,823 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 9.0% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 224,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 16.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 400.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 16,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get FCB Financial Holdings Inc. alerts:

Shares of FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (FCB) opened at 48.85 on Tuesday. FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.33.

FCB Financial Holdings (NYSE:FCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. FCB Financial Holdings had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. FCB Financial Holdings’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post $2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of FCB Financial Holdings in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of FCB Financial Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FCB Financial Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of FCB Financial Holdings in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FCB Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

In related news, Chairman Vincent Tese sold 10,487 shares of FCB Financial Holdings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $493,937.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 400,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,873,770.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart I. Oran sold 3,000 shares of FCB Financial Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $142,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 884,518 shares of company stock valued at $40,650,900. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/fcb-financial-holdings-inc-fcb-shares-sold-by-mt-bank-corp.html.

FCB Financial Holdings Profile

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company with a national bank subsidiary, Florida Community Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates in the Community Banking segment. Through the Bank, the Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided a range of financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities through 46 branches in south and central Florida.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FCB).

Receive News & Ratings for FCB Financial Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCB Financial Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.