FBR & Co Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for 8point3 Energy Partners LP (CAFD)

8point3 Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:CAFD) – Analysts at FBR & Co decreased their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of 8point3 Energy Partners in a report issued on Friday. FBR & Co analyst C. Driscoll now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. FBR & Co currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $27.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. 8point3 Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 23.13%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8point3 Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 8point3 Energy Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Vetr cut shares of 8point3 Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.49 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of 8point3 Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of 8point3 Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

Shares of 8point3 Energy Partners (CAFD) traded up 1.35% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 37,232 shares. 8point3 Energy Partners has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $15.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAFD. Beach Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in 8point3 Energy Partners by 1,123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 1,169,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,277 shares during the period. Quentec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 8point3 Energy Partners by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quentec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,965,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after purchasing an additional 220,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 8point3 Energy Partners by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 370,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 98,595 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 8point3 Energy Partners by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 78,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in shares of 8point3 Energy Partners by 553.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 87,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 73,895 shares in the last quarter. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2721 per share. This is a boost from 8point3 Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%.

8point3 Energy Partners Company Profile

8point3 Energy Partners LP owns, operates and acquires solar energy generation projects. As of November 30, 2016, Company’s portfolio comprised interests in 642 Megawatt (MW) of solar energy projects. The Company is developing projects under utility, commercial and industrial (C&I) and residential categories.

