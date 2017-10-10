FB Financial Corporation (FBK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on FBK. ValuEngine raised FB Financial Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of FB Financial Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of FB Financial Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill raised FB Financial Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of FB Financial Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.67.

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) opened at 37.93 on Monday. FB Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.80.

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. FB Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Corporation will post $1.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in FB Financial Corporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FB Financial Corporation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FB Financial Corporation by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in FB Financial Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corporation Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation is the holding company for FirstBank (the Bank). The Company and the Bank are engaged in the business of banking and provide a full range of financial services. The Bank provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia.

