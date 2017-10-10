Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Xtera Communications (XCOM) Stock Price

Media stories about Xtera Communications (NASDAQ:XCOM) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xtera Communications earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3358005969314 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Xtera Communications Company Profile

Xtera Communications, Inc is a provider of optical transport solutions. The Company sells its optical transport solutions to telecommunications service providers, content service providers, enterprises and government entities across the world to support their deployments of long-haul terrestrial and submarine optical cable networks.

