Fairpointe Capital LLC Invests $27.23 Million in VAREX IMAGING (VREX)

Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VAREX IMAGING (NASDAQ:VREX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 805,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,232,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned 2.14% of VAREX IMAGING at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VAREX IMAGING in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Independent Order of Foresters acquired a new stake in shares of VAREX IMAGING in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Seaward Management Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of VAREX IMAGING in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VAREX IMAGING in the second quarter valued at about $5,349,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAREX IMAGING in the second quarter valued at about $455,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on VAREX IMAGING in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VAREX IMAGING from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised VAREX IMAGING from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

VAREX IMAGING (NASDAQ:VREX) traded up 0.42% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 22,127 shares. VAREX IMAGING has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 21.20.

VAREX IMAGING (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VAREX IMAGING will post $1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAREX IMAGING Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation is a supplier of medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Medical and Industrial. The X-ray imaging system manufacturers use the Company’s components for medical imaging, cargo screening and border security, to detect, diagnose and protect.

