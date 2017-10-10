Fairpointe Capital LLC Has $395,000 Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

Fairpointe Capital LLC decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,050 shares during the quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 55.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE HPE) traded up 0.61% on Tuesday, reaching $14.89. 2,113,278 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.81 and a beta of 2.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post $1.40 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.48%.

In related news, CEO Margaret C. Whitman sold 389,668 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $6,943,883.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,150,556.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry Gomez sold 494,360 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $7,351,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 494,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,351,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,255,362 shares of company stock valued at $66,291,207 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.51.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

