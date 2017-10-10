FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $200.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Global business information service provider, FactSet recently reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter. Moreover, we are encouraged by favorable year-over-year comparisons on both counts as well as an impressive guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2018. FactSet’s sustained focus on product innovation across segments with an emphasis on financial services to expand the customer base has helped keep afloat amid the current macroeconomic challenges. Moreover, its strategy of growing through acquisitions is praiseworthy. However, increasing competition from Bloomberg, Dow Jones & Company, MSCI and Thomson Reuters, which are also coming up with substitute products at competitive prices, is a material headwind for the company. Notably, FactSet has underperformed the industry to which it belongs to in the year-to-date period.”

Get FactSet Research Systems Inc. alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FDS. Barclays PLC upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $166.00 price target (up from $157.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE FDS) traded down 0.29% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,584 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.98. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $150.95 and a one year high of $184.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.20 and a 200 day moving average of $164.37.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 55.76% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post $8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/factset-research-systems-inc-fds-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Chairman Philip A. Hadley sold 38,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $6,379,867.86. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 666,494 shares in the company, valued at $109,191,712.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 7,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.24, for a total value of $1,329,214.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,625 shares of company stock valued at $16,788,995 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $121,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $126,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.