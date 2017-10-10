Express Scripts Holding’s (ESRX) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued their underperform rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESRX. Jefferies Group LLC set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts Holding and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Express Scripts Holding from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Express Scripts Holding in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. UBS AG lowered shares of Express Scripts Holding from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Express Scripts Holding from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.45.

Get Express Scripts Holding Company alerts:

Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ ESRX) opened at 59.22 on Monday. Express Scripts Holding has a 1-year low of $57.80 and a 1-year high of $77.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 billion. Express Scripts Holding had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding will post $6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/express-scripts-holdings-esrx-underperform-rating-reaffirmed-at-raymond-james-financial-inc.html.

In related news, VP Everett Neville sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $71,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Phyllis S. Anderson sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $36,489.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,758.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $357,317. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Express Scripts Holding by 11.4% during the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 20.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 8.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Express Scripts Holding

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Holding Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts Holding Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.