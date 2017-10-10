Exelon Corporation (EXC) Stake Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,375,346 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 263,366 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.14% of Exelon Corporation worth $49,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon Corporation by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,466 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,289,000. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Exelon Corporation by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 25,735 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Exelon Corporation by 314.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,064 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 490,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in shares of Exelon Corporation by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 615,023 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 90,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Exelon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Exelon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Exelon Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Exelon Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon Corporation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) traded up 0.670% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.295. The stock had a trading volume of 763,247 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.251 and a beta of 0.29. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62.

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Exelon Corporation had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 68.59%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan W. Thayer sold 215,669 shares of Exelon Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $8,195,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan W. Thayer sold 202,950 shares of Exelon Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $7,712,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 486,952 shares of company stock valued at $18,509,309 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exelon Corporation

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Generation), is engaged in the energy generation business. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Pepco Holdings LLC (PHI), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), is engaged in the energy delivery businesses.

