Evolent Health, Inc (EVH) Rating Reiterated by Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company restated their outperform rating on shares of Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH) in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $33.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EVH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Leerink Swann reissued an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised Evolent Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered Evolent Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.45.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) opened at 17.35 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.14 billion. Evolent Health has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $25.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Peterson III sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,054,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Wigginton sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $147,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,679. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at $635,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at $14,299,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 116.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 123.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 492.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 68,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The Company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. The Company provides an end-to-end, technology-enabled services platform for providers. The Company’s platform, powered by its technology, processes and integrated services, enables providers to migrate their economic orientation from fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursement to payment models that reward value-based payment models.

