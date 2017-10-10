Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $327,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC continued to hold its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group Incorporated alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $327,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/evermay-wealth-management-llc-has-327000-stake-in-unitedhealth-group-incorporated-unh.html.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) opened at 196.30 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $133.03 and a one year high of $200.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $50.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post $9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $2,875,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,818,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,700,935.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $969,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,753,730.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,174 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,909. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS AG reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America Corporation increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.59.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.