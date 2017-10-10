Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Receives Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in a research note released on Friday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a $120.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EEFT. BidaskClub raised Euronet Worldwide from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.40.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) opened at 99.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day moving average of $90.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.34. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $70.51 and a 52 week high of $99.53.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post $4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CFO Rick Weller sold 76,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $7,465,658.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,859.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 49,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $4,809,075.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,306.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,574 shares of company stock valued at $29,668,269 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,360 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $765,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is an electronic payments provider. The Company offers payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. Its product offerings include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, electronic distribution of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products.

