Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (EL) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE: EL) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal Products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)’s rivals have a beta of 1.09, indicating that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) 0 5 17 0 2.77 Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) Competitors 313 1011 1219 23 2.37

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) currently has a consensus price target of $111.52, indicating a potential upside of 1.73%. As a group, “Personal Products” companies have a potential upside of 0.43%. Given Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) 10.56% 32.38% 11.90% Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) Competitors -22.65% 150.06% 6.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) $11.82 billion $2.35 billion 32.73 Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) Competitors $14.67 billion $2.94 billion 14.35

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The). Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “Personal Products” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Personal Products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Personal Products” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 46.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced. Its skin care products include moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices and sun care products.

