Essilor International SA (EI) Given a €96.60 Price Target at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €96.60 ($113.65) price objective on Essilor International SA (EPA:EI) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Essilor International SA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of Essilor International SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Essilor International SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Essilor International SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on shares of Essilor International SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €120.37 ($141.62).

Shares of Essilor International SA (EPA:EI) opened at 104.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €105.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €112.62. The firm has a market capitalization of €22.71 billion and a PE ratio of 29.47. Essilor International SA has a 52-week low of €93.41 and a 52-week high of €122.15.

Essilor International SA Company Profile

Essilor International SA, formerly Essilor International Compagnie Generale D’Optique SA, is a France-based ophthalmic optics company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of lenses to improve and protect eyesight. It also develops and markets equipment for prescription laboratories and instruments, and services for eye care professionals.

