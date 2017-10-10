Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Stake Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.13% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 221,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after buying an additional 27,582 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,437,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4,674.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,050,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,277,000 after buying an additional 5,924,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 81,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE ELS) traded up 0.66% on Tuesday, reaching $87.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,252 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day moving average of $84.82. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $90.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.32.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.80 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 22.00%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 97.02%.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Zell bought 805,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,410,264.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

