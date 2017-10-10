Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings issued their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst H. Singh forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2017 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.66.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) opened at 81.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.82. The stock has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.14. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $86.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

In other news, insider John C. Martin sold 73,333 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $6,054,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 25,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $2,066,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 486,819 shares of company stock worth $39,298,919 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

