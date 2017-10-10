Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for KeyCorp’s FY2019 Earnings (KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a report released on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $20.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.03.

KeyCorp (KEY) traded up 0.3463% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.6343. 7,420,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.5048 and a beta of 1.13. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $19.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Craig A. Buffie sold 31,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $565,243.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $290,540 and sold 259,409 shares worth $4,794,449. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 31.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $4,459,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 27.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 385,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 83,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company. The Company is a bank-based financial services company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank), which is engaged in providing banking services. Through KeyBank and other subsidiaries, it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients.

