EQT GP Holdings, LP (EQGP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of EQT GP Holdings, LP (NYSE:EQGP) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of EQT GP Holdings, in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of EQT GP Holdings, in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of EQT GP Holdings, from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of EQT GP Holdings, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $30.00 price objective on shares of EQT GP Holdings, and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT GP Holdings, presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

EQT GP Holdings, (EQGP) opened at 29.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. EQT GP Holdings, has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

EQT GP Holdings, (NYSE:EQGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.49 million. EQT GP Holdings, had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EQT GP Holdings, will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EQT GP Holdings, by 4.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT GP Holdings, during the second quarter valued at about $435,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT GP Holdings, during the first quarter valued at about $819,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of EQT GP Holdings, by 60.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 246,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EQT GP Holdings, during the second quarter valued at about $3,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

EQT GP Holdings, Company Profile

EQT GP Holdings, LP (EQGP) is a limited partnership company and subsidiary of EQT Gathering Holdings, LLC (EQT Gathering Holdings). The Company was formed to own EQT Corporation’s (EQT’s) partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM), a limited partnership formed by EQT to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin.

