EQT Corporation (EQT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $66.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.

EQT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of EQT Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Scotiabank set a $79.00 price objective on EQT Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of EQT Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded EQT Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $79.00 price objective on EQT Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

Shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) traded down 0.27% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.73. The stock had a trading volume of 659,621 shares. EQT Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $75.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average of $60.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2240.36 and a beta of 0.77.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. EQT Corporation had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 720.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EQT Corporation will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EQT Corporation news, Director A. Bray Jr. Cary purchased 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.24 per share, with a total value of $26,487.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EQT Corporation by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in EQT Corporation by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in EQT Corporation by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in EQT Corporation by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in EQT Corporation by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT Corporation

EQT Corporation is a natural gas company. The Company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment includes its exploration for, and development and production of, natural gas, natural gas liquids and a limited amount of crude oil, primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

