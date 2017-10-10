Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $398,000 Stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron Corporation were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HPM Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Corporation by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 38,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 25,691 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Chevron Corporation by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,615 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Corporation by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Chevron Corporation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 41,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Corporation by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 504,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,127,000 after acquiring an additional 36,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE CVX) traded up 1.24% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.17. 2,772,609 shares of the company were exchanged. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $119.82. The company has a market cap of $225.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.20 and its 200-day moving average is $107.98.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Chevron Corporation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $34.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post $3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Chevron Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

In related news, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 39,000 shares of Chevron Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $4,329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 31,000 shares of Chevron Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $3,431,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,312 shares of company stock worth $8,008,343 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Jefferies Group LLC set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Chevron Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chevron Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

About Chevron Corporation

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

