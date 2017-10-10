Entertainment One Ltd (LON:ETO) had its price target hoisted by J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 331 ($4.35) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ETO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Entertainment One in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Entertainment One in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 295 ($3.88) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.16) price objective on shares of Entertainment One in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Entertainment One in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 259.11 ($3.41).

Get Entertainment One Ltd alerts:

Entertainment One (ETO) opened at 283.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 252.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 240.16. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.22 billion. Entertainment One has a 12-month low of GBX 210.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 284.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Entertainment One Ltd (ETO) PT Raised to GBX 331” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/entertainment-one-ltd-eto-pt-raised-to-gbx-331.html.

In related news, insider Mark William Opzoomer purchased 5,000 shares of Entertainment One stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £12,750 ($16,763.08).

Entertainment One Company Profile

Entertainment One Ltd is a Canada-based independent entertainment company focused on the acquisition, production and distribution of television, family, film and music content rights across all media across the world. The Company’s segments include Television, Family and Film. The Television segment is engaged in the production, acquisition and exploitation of television and music content rights across all media.

Receive News & Ratings for Entertainment One Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entertainment One Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.