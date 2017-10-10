Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFOI. Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on shares of Energy Focus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get Energy Focus Inc. alerts:

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) opened at 2.67 on Tuesday. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The stock’s market cap is $31.65 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 72.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post ($0.99) earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Energy Focus makes up approximately 0.1% of VIEX Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/energy-focus-inc-efoi-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, installation and sale of lighting systems. The Company is engaged in developing and selling of light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for military maritime market, and general commercial and industrial markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.