Energizer Holdings (EPC) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Energizer Holdings (NYSE: EPC) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal Products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Energizer Holdings to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energizer Holdings and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer Holdings $2.34 billion $455.30 million 20.08 Energizer Holdings Competitors $14.67 billion $2.94 billion 14.35

Energizer Holdings’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Energizer Holdings. Energizer Holdings is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Energizer Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “Personal Products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Energizer Holdings shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Personal Products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Energizer Holdings has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer Holdings’ rivals have a beta of 1.09, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer Holdings and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer Holdings 8.80% 12.71% 5.12% Energizer Holdings Competitors -22.64% 150.10% 6.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Energizer Holdings and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer Holdings 0 3 3 0 2.50 Energizer Holdings Competitors 314 1011 1219 23 2.37

Energizer Holdings currently has a consensus target price of $86.83, suggesting a potential upside of 21.82%. As a group, “Personal Products” companies have a potential upside of 0.18%. Given Energizer Holdings’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Energizer Holdings is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Energizer Holdings rivals beat Energizer Holdings on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Energizer Holdings Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

