Employees Retirement System of Texas Holds Stake in Plexus Corp. (PLXS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas continued to hold its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the technology company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.15% of Plexus Corp. worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,016,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus Corp. by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 305,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 84,098 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plexus Corp. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,817,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,098,000 after purchasing an additional 155,417 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus Corp. by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 25,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus Corp. by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ralf R. Boer sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $68,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $511,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,265.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,180 shares of company stock worth $4,840,872. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Plexus Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut Plexus Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on Plexus Corp. from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price target on Plexus Corp. from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Plexus Corp. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ PLXS) opened at 59.09 on Tuesday. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $618.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.95 million. Plexus Corp. had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post $3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. (Plexus) and its subsidiaries are engaged in the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) industry. The Company delivers end-to-end solutions for customers in the Americas (AMER), Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. The Company’s segments are AMER, APAC and EMEA.

