Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $2,614,000 Position in NCR Corporation (NCR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas held its stake in shares of NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of NCR Corporation worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR Corporation by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,569,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $574,156,000 after purchasing an additional 674,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR Corporation by 7,816.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,676,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NCR Corporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,579,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NCR Corporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,729,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,488,000 after purchasing an additional 65,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NCR Corporation by 239.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,713,000 after purchasing an additional 706,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR Corporation in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Compass Point initiated coverage on NCR Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NCR Corporation in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded NCR Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCR Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

NCR Corporation (NCR) opened at 37.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.91. NCR Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $49.90.

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NCR Corporation had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 4.90%. NCR Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR Corporation will post $3.37 EPS for the current year.

NCR Corporation Profile

NCR Corporation is a provider of Omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact and transact with their customers. The Company operates through three segments: Software, Services and Hardware. It sells a portfolio of hardware, software and services that combine to provide businesses with solutions.

