Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) Shares Sold by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 271,967 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 45,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) opened at 20.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.01. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $21.98.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.81 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post $0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.70%.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building. The Company operates through two segments: Real Estate and Observatory.

